Corrections officers wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer.

With the jail dealing with issues from overcrowding, Sheriff Joe Berlin said hiring more correction officers will improve safety in the jail.

“We are wanting to hire more staff because because it becomes a safety issue, you know,” Berlin said. “Sometimes, when you don’t have enough staff to be able to go into a cell when you have double the population in a cell to extract somebody or something like that could be a safety issue.

“We’re trying to get some help down here.”

Currently, the jail houses 238 inmates. Capacity is considered 165.

Berlin said the department is asking anybody that has an inclination to even work in law enforcement or corrections to turn in an application.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall agreed with Berlin, that more corrections officers would help the situation.

Sumrall said the job is not for everyone, but that it pays well.”

“Well, the Sheriff’s office is not receiving a whole lot of applications for the jail,” Sumrall said. “It’s a different type of environment. It takes a different type of person to work here.

“But, it is one of the highest-paying jails in the state and it’s one of the cleanest jails in the state.”

Berlin stated his intentions flatly: “We’re going to hire more people.”

Salary for a corrections officer starts at $33,000, Berlin said.

