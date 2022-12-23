Win Stuff
Columbia PD looking to help those in need with food, shelter

Columbia trying to get people out of the cold
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Colder temperatures are coming and a local, first-response team is looking to help the neediest people.

The Columbia Police Department is hoping to bring in multiple homeless people this weekend, providing them shelter from the frigid temperatures.

“As we’re patrolling at night, we’ll notice people laying in doorways, just trying to keep out of the wind and everything,” Deputy Michael Turner said. “They’ll get on one of the benches or the gazebo or somewhere out there, trying to get out of the elements as best as possible.”

Turner said he feels there is a stigma placed on the homeless, which is not always accurate.

“Not every homeless person you see is a criminal or drug user or anything else,” said Turner. “Some people are just down on their luck and there’s nowhere else for them to go.”

In addition to shelter, CPD will also host a soup kitchen at its station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

“Just pull up into a parking space and one of our officers will come out, see how many people are in your car and what you need,” Chief Michael Kelly said. “We’ll bring out blankets, gloves, toboggans, maybe a toy or two for the kids and then we’ll give you a good, hot cup of soup.”

Kelly said this is one of many ways his force can give back to the community.

“We’re people they can trust,” Kelly said. “We’re of the community. We’re not just crime fighters, but we really do want to serve.”

Since resources are limited, Kelly asked that people leave the food for those who need it most.

