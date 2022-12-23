Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County

Dozens of cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals.

The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats to get in and out.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter Director Ginny Sims said it was important to get the felines out before the temperatures dropped this weekend.

“Projects like this and the assistance and support that the animals need aren’t possible without the community’s support, so we ask to visit us on-line,” Sims said. “Head to our Facebook page, make a donation there. or if you have room in your home, foster.

“If there’s room in a home to foster, every space available by someone fostering a pet is one more life we can bring into the shelter and keep safe, keep warm.”

To learn more, visit Southern Pines Animal Shelter.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation

Latest News

Group gets hotel rooms for homeless
Group gets hotel rooms for homeless
6pm Headlines 12/22
6pm Headlines 12/22
Dozens of cats rescued in Stone County
Dozens of cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
10pm Headlines 12/22
10pm Headlines 12/22