Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals.

The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats to get in and out.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter Director Ginny Sims said it was important to get the felines out before the temperatures dropped this weekend.

“Projects like this and the assistance and support that the animals need aren’t possible without the community’s support, so we ask to visit us on-line,” Sims said. “Head to our Facebook page, make a donation there. or if you have room in your home, foster.

“If there’s room in a home to foster, every space available by someone fostering a pet is one more life we can bring into the shelter and keep safe, keep warm.”

To learn more, visit Southern Pines Animal Shelter.org.

