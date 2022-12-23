Win Stuff
32 graduate from Class 2022-04 of Southern Regional Public Safety Institute

Some three dozen officers graduated Thursday afternoon
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly three dozen new certified police officers are ready to hit the streets in Mississippi.

Thirty-two cadets graduated Thursday as the latest class of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby.

The group spent 11 weeks at the academy, taking part in various academic activities, along with firearms and physical fitness training.

The academy offers four classes each year.

The next begins in January.

“The state sets a 480-hour curriculum that we follow, just like the other academies in the state, and once they graduate from here, they are certified police officers,” said Maj. Jacqueline Moreno, director of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute.

“The majority of them have already been hired by an agency when they come here and they come agency-sponsored. We do have a few cadets that come in as self-sponsored.”

The academy was founded on the Gulf Coast in 1987, but made a permanent move to Camp Shelby after Hurricane Katrina.

