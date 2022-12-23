12/23 Ryan’s “Arctic Cold” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Well, the Arctic air we’ve been talking about is finally here and not disappointing fans of cold weather...though I don’t believe even cold weather people enjoy this. That’s because lows for the next few mornings will be down into the teens, but if you factor in the stiff 15-25 mph winds you’re looking at wind chills in the single digits or even below zero on the northern end of the area. Not to “over-hype” anything, but that is deadly cold, and certainly not conditions we’re even remotely accustomed to. So please, do everything you can to stay as warm as possible, and if you have the means to check on friends, family, and/or neighbors, please do because this is going to stick with us for the weekend. In fact, our air temperature won’t rise above freezing until tomorrow afternoon, and even then it’ll only be for a handful of minutes before it begins to cool into the night. By Christmas we’ll be back into the low 40s with our mornings finally climbing into the low 20s again, but we won’t have to wait much longer for warmer weather. Keeping “on-brand” with our South MS weather, we’ll be right back to 70 by the end of next week as we begin the New Year.

In the meantime, continue to protect the “4 Ps” for the next few mornings as our HARD FREEZE conditions linger. Pets should be brought inside if at all possible, with extra bedding, a heat source, and unfrozen water made available if they can’t. Cover any plants that can’t be brought in, but at this point unless they’re particularly hardy or native to a very cold, dry area it may not help. For pipes, wrap those exterior spigots in towels and tape/tie tight, and drip interior facets slowly...no more than 4-6 drips a minute.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.