Warming stations opening in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of warming stations will open in the Pine Belt as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing overnight and remain below freezing on Friday.

In Hattiesburg, The Fieldhouse for the Homeless is open to the public now and will remain open until the temperatures in our area are no longer a concern. The Fieldhouse is located at 5712 US Hwy 49 in Hattiesburg. You can contact them at 601-602-1804 (Press 1 for the operator).

The Laurel Salvation Army will also open a warming station at 205 north 13th Avenue. The shelter is expected to open tonight and possibly remain open this weekend until temperatures reach above 32 degrees. You can contact them at 601-428-4232 for more information.

The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriffs Dept located at 613 Court Street, Waynesboro, Ms, will also be open as a warming shelter at 4 p.m. on Thursday. It will remain open for the duration of the extreme cold temperature. Anyone choosing to use the warming shelter should bring any necessities, such as medicine and blankets.

This story will be updated if more information on warming stations is provided.

