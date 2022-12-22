UPDATE: HPD still seeking 1 suspect on warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is still seeking one suspect on active arrest warrants.

According to HPD, Charles Logan has two active warrants for credit card fraud after allegedly using duplicate cards to purchase vehicle tires at multiple locations in Hattiesburg in early November 2022.

The police department was previously seeking two other suspects on warrants, but they have since turned themselves in to authorities.

Earlier this week, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Butler is accused of stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.

HPD also said Michael Fletcher, who was wanted in connection to breaking into an ambulance, turned himself in and provided information in the ongoing investigation. He has since been released at this time. The investigation will remain ongoing.

