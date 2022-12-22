Southern Miss signs 23 football players Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi spread the wealth when it came to the opening day of the early signing period Wednesday
The Golden Eagles signed 23 players to its Class of 2023, including four recruits for the offensive line, quarterback and linebacker positions.
Eight of the 23 arrived via transfer, including former University of Mississippi defensive back M.J. Daniels, of George County High School, and Mississippi State University offensive lineman Gabe Cavazo Jr., of Lake Cormorant High School.
USM showed once again it wasn’t shy about taking a shovelful of players from one school.
Last year, it was Jones College. This year, the Golden Eagles grabbed three Copiah-Lincoln Community College standouts, including:
Ja’Len Sims, Linebacker: Spent three seasons at the University of Memphis out of Birmingham (Ala.) Fultondale High School; one year at Co-Lin CC
Ques McNeal, Defensive Back: Played two seasons at Co-Lin CC after prepping at Choctaw Central High School
Tyquan Henderson, Wide Receiver: Played one season for the Wolves after starring at Canton High School.
USM also plucked a pair of Pine Belt standouts, including Oak Grove High School running back J.Q. Gray and West Jones wide receiver Matt Nixon.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School(s)
|Hometown
|Ryder Burns
|Long snapper
|6-1
|185
|Lake Cormorant HS
|Lake Cormorant
|J.J. Butler
|Wide receiver
|6-5
|207
|Scott Central HS
|Forest
|Koibe Cage
|Linebacker
|6-1
|205
|U. of Arizona/Holy Cross HS
|New Orleans
|Gabe Cavazo Jr.
|Offensive lineman
|6-4
|285
|Mississippi St./Lake Cormorant HS
|Lake Cormorant
|Elijah Crawford
|Quarterback
|6-0
|195
|Hillcrest HS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|M .J. Daniels
|Defensive back
|6-1
|210
|Ole Miss/George County HS
|Lucedale
|Elijah Douglas
|Defensive lineman
|6-3
|280
|Pine Forest HS
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Holman Edwards
|Quarterback
|6-3
|210
|U. of Houston/French Camp HS
|French Camp
|Connor Gibbs
|Placekicker
|5-10
|175
|Metairie Park Country Day School
|Metairie, La.
|Austin Gonzalez
|Quarterback/Athlete
|5-11
|175
|Lovejoy HS
|Plano, Texas
|J. Q. Gray
|Running back
|5-9
|160
|Oak Grove HS
|Hattiesburg
|Chris Hayes
|Offensive lineman
|6-3
|260
|Starkville HS
|Starkville
|Tyquan Henderson
|Wide Receiver
|6-3
|200
|Copiah-Lincoln CC/Canton HS
|Canton
|Tre’Mon Henry
|Linebacker
|6-2
|225
|Carver HS
|Columbus, Ga.
|Jacob Johnson
|Linebacker
|6-2
|200
|St. Paul’s HS
|Covington, La.
|Ques McNeal
|Defensive Back
|5-11
|185
|Copiah-Lincoln CC/Choctaw Central HS
|Ackerman
|Matt Nixon
|Wide receiver
|6-2
|185
|West Jones HS
|Merry Hell
|Exavious Reed
|Tight end
|6-4
|200
|Callaway HS
|LaGrange, Ga.
|Luke Rogers
|Offensive lineman
|6-4
|295
|Brandon HS
|Brandon
|Ja’Len Sims
|Linebacker
|6-2
|202
|Copiah-Lincoln CC/U. of Memphis/Fultondale HS
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Eric Thomas Jr.
|Defensive lineman
|6-3
|253
|U. of Arkansas./Booker T. Washington HS
|Pensacola, Fla.
|Tanner Welch
|Offensive lineman
|6-7
|320
|Northwest Rankin HS
|Brandon
|Billy Wiles
|Quarterback
|6-3
|220
|Clemson U./Stone Bridge HS
|Auburn, Va.
