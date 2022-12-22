Southern Miss signs 19 football players Wednesday

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi spread the wealth when it came to the opening day of the early signing period Wednesday

The Golden Eagles signed 19 players to its Class of 2023, including four recruits for the offensive line, quarterback and linebacker.

Eight of the 19 arrived via transfer, including former University of Mississippi defensive back M.J. Daniels of George County High School and Mississippi State University offensive lineman Gabe Cavazo Jr. of Lake Cormorant High School.

USM showed once again it wasn’t shy about taking a shovelful of players from one school.

Last year, it was Jones College. This year, the Golden Eagles grabbed three Copiah-Lincoln Community College standouts, including:

Ja’Len Sims: Linebacker; spent three seasons at the University of Memphis out of Birmingham (Ala.) Fultondale High School; one year at Co-Lin CC

Ques McNeal: Defensive Back; played two season at Co-Lin CC after prepping at Choctaw Central High School

Tyquan Henderson: Wide Receiver; played one season for the Wolves after starring at Canton High School.

USM plucked a pair of Pine Belt standouts. including Oak Grove High School running back J.Q. Gray and West Jones wide receiver Matt Nixon

Name Position Height Weight School(s) Hometown Ryder Burns Long snapper 6-1 185 Lake Cormorant HS Lake Cormorant J.J. Butler Wide receiver 6-5 207 Scott Central HS Forest Koibe Cage Linebacker 6-1 205 U. of Arizona/Holy Cross HS New Orleans Gabe Cavazo Jr. Offensive lineman 6-4 285 Mississippi St./Lake Cormorant HS Lake Cormorant Elijah Crawford Quarterback 6-0 195 Hillcrest HS Tuscaloosa, Ala. M .J. Daniels Defensive back 6-1 210 Ole Miss/George County HS Lucedale Elijah Douglas Defensive lineman 6-3 280 Pine Forest HS Pensacola, Fla. Holman Edwards Quarterback 6-3 210 U. of Houston/French Camp HS French Camp Connor Gibbs Placekicker 5-10 175 Metairie Park Country Day School Metairie, La. Austin Gonzalez Quarterback/Athlete 5-11 175 Lovejoy HS Plano, Texas J. Q. Gray Running back 5-9 160 Oak Grove HS Hattiesburg Chris Hayes Offensive lineman 6-3 260 Starkville HS Starkville Tyquan Henderson Wide Receiver 6-3 200 Copiah-Lincoln CC/Canton HS Canton Tre’Mon Henry Linebacker 6-2 225 Carver HS Columbus, Ga. Jacob Johnson Linebacker 6-2 200 St. Paul’s HS Covington, La. Ques McNeal Defensive Back 5-11 185 Copiah-Lincoln CC/Choctaw Central HS Ackerman Matt Nixon Wide receiver 6-2 185 West Jones HS Merry Hell Exavious Reed Tight end 6-4 200 Callaway HS LaGrange, Ga. Luke Rogers Offensive lineman 6-4 295 Brandon HS Brandon Ja’Len Sims Linebacker 6-2 202 Copiah-Lincoln CC/U. of Memphis/Fultondale HS Birmingham, Ala. Eric Thomas Jr. Defensive lineman 6-3 253 U. of Arkansas./Booker T. Washington HS Pensacola, Fla. Tanner Welch Offensive lineman 6-7 320 Northwest Rankin HS Brandon Billy Wiles Quarterback 6-3 220 Clemson U./Stone Bridge HS Auburn, Va.

