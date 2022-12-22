Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

‘Shop with Panther Police’ raises $11K for Christmas joy

Several police officers were in Walmart last Friday for a good reason.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several police officers were in Walmart last Friday for a good reason.

“This is Shop with the Panther Police,” said Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy. “This is our seventh year doing it. We’re just excited about doing it. This is one of the special times of the year that we really enjoy.”

Petal School District Police Force made Christmas merrier for 30 students in Petal School District.

“We raised a little over $11,000 in the school district itself, and I give kudos to the kids, to the teachers and to the staff who raised the money to make this happen,” Guy said.

Students and parents picked up toys, clothes and whatever they had on their wishlists.

“I’m having a lot of fun and it means a lot to me because I never get to do this,” said participant Allie Nichols.

School Superintendent Matt Dillon said this is more than just a shopping spree.

“It’s special to me because I have three kids of my own - the excitement and importance of waking up Christmas morning - just understanding the true meaning of Christmas,” said Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon. “But also all else that goes with it, gifts and everything else. We want all our students to have that experience.”

The students returned with more than just carts full of presents but a new appreciation for their community police.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed

Latest News

More than 100 kids granted shopping sprees.
Hattiesburg Area First Responders host 10th Shop with a Kid for Santa event
EPA is planning to host meeting in late January about next steps with site.
EPA puts Hercules site on Superfund National Priorities List
About 350 food boxes were handed out during an annual Christmas food box distribution at the...
Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual drive-thru Christmas food box giveaway
Volunteers serve lunch Tuesday during the annual Christmas dinner at Christian Services.
Hattiesburg’s Christian Services hosts annual Christmas dinner