‘Shop with Panther Police’ raises $11K for Christmas joy

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several police officers were in Walmart last Friday for a good reason.

“This is Shop with the Panther Police,” said Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy. “This is our seventh year doing it. We’re just excited about doing it. This is one of the special times of the year that we really enjoy.”

Petal School District Police Force made Christmas merrier for 30 students in Petal School District.

“We raised a little over $11,000 in the school district itself, and I give kudos to the kids, to the teachers and to the staff who raised the money to make this happen,” Guy said.

Students and parents picked up toys, clothes and whatever they had on their wishlists.

“I’m having a lot of fun and it means a lot to me because I never get to do this,” said participant Allie Nichols.

School Superintendent Matt Dillon said this is more than just a shopping spree.

“It’s special to me because I have three kids of my own - the excitement and importance of waking up Christmas morning - just understanding the true meaning of Christmas,” said Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon. “But also all else that goes with it, gifts and everything else. We want all our students to have that experience.”

The students returned with more than just carts full of presents but a new appreciation for their community police.

