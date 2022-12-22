Preparing yourself and your home for the cold temperatures

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With temperatures headi9ng into the teens later this week, many cost-efficient practices can help a home this winter.

A space heater is a nice way to keep warm, but it can be expensive and dangerous if not used properly.

“If you’re going to use a space heater, use it in small rooms for short periods of time,” said Dixie Electric’s Amanda Mills. “They’re not intended to be used to heat an entire home and they may be small in size but they can be very costly on your power bill” says

Always make sure a space heater is plugged directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord, and that they are not being blocked by any objects.

Another tip: Do not leave your heat running all day and all night.

“During the cold winter or even a hot summer, the difference between the temperature outside of your house and the inside of your house makes a big difference, so as it gets colder and colder your heater is going to work harder and harder whether you do anything or not,” Dixie Electric’s Aaron Zumwalt said. “So, the lower the temperature you can set and the less you can use those units, the more your January power bill will thank you for it.”

Sealing cracks under doors and/or around windows to prevent the cold air from coming in can be free by using blankets or towels to seal the cracks, or by weather stripping.

Ice is not expected to accumulate with this arctic blast, but experts are asking folks to remember the fopur ‘P’s’ (plants. pets, people, and pipes) along with other tips to help keep a household warm during harsh conditions.

