Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week.

While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officials were notified of a vehicle, which appeared to have been shot at, located on Luther Hill Road outside of the city. It was occupied by two people, a man and a woman.

JCSD deputies, EMServ Ambulance Services and Power Fire & Rescue made contact with the vehicles’ occupants who originally said no one had been shot. Later, after fire & rescue and the ambulance cleared the scene, it was learned that the man had been shot.

Deputies discovered a gunshot wound underneath the man’s hoodie. He was transported by JCSD to SCRMC for treatment.

The case is under investigation by LPD.

