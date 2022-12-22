Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday
Santa Sightings

Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week.

While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officials were notified of a vehicle, which appeared to have been shot at, located on Luther Hill Road outside of the city. It was occupied by two people, a man and a woman.

JCSD deputies, EMServ Ambulance Services and Power Fire & Rescue made contact with the vehicles’ occupants who originally said no one had been shot. Later, after fire & rescue and the ambulance cleared the scene, it was learned that the man had been shot.

Deputies discovered a gunshot wound underneath the man’s hoodie. He was transported by JCSD to SCRMC for treatment.

The case is under investigation by LPD.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Police (MGN)
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

Latest News

.
Jones County Jail overcrowded, some say
Charles Logan has two active warrants for credit card fraud after allegedly using duplicate...
UPDATE: HPD still seeking 1 suspect on warrants
More than 100 kids granted shopping sprees.
Hattiesburg Area First Responders host 10th Shop with a Kid for Santa event
First responders team up in Hattiesburg for the holidays
Hattiesburg first responders fill Christmas wishes