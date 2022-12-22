Pine Belt braces for arctic front late Thursday, early Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Thursday evening everyone!

A strong cold front is expected to impact the Pine Belt later tonight with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper teens.

Highs on Friday will struggle to reach 30 degrees and lows in the teens for the next several nights.

Please be sure and check on people who may not be unable to look after themselves. Also, make sure your pipes are wrapped.

Highs on Christmas Eve will be in the mid-30s and lows on Christmas morning will be in the upper teens to near 20.

During Christmas Day look for highs around 40.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.