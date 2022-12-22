New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, WLOX has learned of multiple calls made to Ocean Springs Police from Anderson’s family worried about her and her children and what she might do.

As people struggle to understand how this tragedy unfolded, rumors and information started trickling in about Amy Anderson and the ongoing difficulties she was having.

Ocean Springs police records show four calls and incidents about Anderson on December 13 and 14, three of them just hours before the deadly shooting.

On December 13 at 3:28 p.m., the records show Anderson’s mother calls with a welfare concern. She tells police Amy Anderson was “out of control,” and she believes Amy is “under the influence of narcotics.” Adding to the mother’s worry, she says there is “a loaded weapon” - a pistol - inside the home with children.

A few hours later at 7:45 p.m., Amy shows up at the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming a man is harassing her. The police records give no other details.

At 12:15 a.m., just four hours before the deadly police shootout, a family member calls and says Amy is “wandering around [the] house convinced the mafia changed her locks.” Police note that information was relayed by her child.

At 12:21 a.m., Ocean Springs Police arrived at her home but no one is there.

We know from Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell that Anderson checked into the Bay St. Louis Motel 6 at 2:30 a.m.

By 3:35 a.m., Anderson asked the front desk manager to call 911.

Four minutes later, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe arrived and met with Anderson in her motel room. Anderson’s 8-year-old daughter and three dogs were also in the room. She believed she was being following by a white truck.

A 40-minute conversation with those officers turned deadly at 4:19 a.m. when Anderson shot and killed Robin.

Estorffe then fired two shots, but so did Anderson. Estorffe was hit in the arm and head, while Anderson took a fatal shot in the chest.

As news of the tragedy spread, Anderson’s family members made another call to Ocean Springs Police, asking for another welfare check on her and her child, still worried that Anderson had a gun.

Police knocked, but no one was there.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.