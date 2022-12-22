Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MHP gives cold weather driving tips

Of huge importance: Have a full tank of gas when leaving
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt and that means drivers need to be even more careful behind the wheel.

Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs office, said drivers should keep extra supplies in their cars and check all car functions before hitting the road, including the air in your tires.

He says even if there is nothing wrong with the physical tire itself, the cold weather still could affect them.

“Naturally, be extra cautious when you go over a bridge or low-lying areas that may normally have water because when it’s this cold, it will probably be ice,” Shows said. “Also, have some extra shoes, some socks, maybe a change of clothes, in case you do break down and you get cold and wet, you can change.

“Also, stay in the vehicle (and) make sure it’s full of gas when you leave,.”

According to Shows, more troopers will be patrolling during the Christmas weekend looking for stranded motorists.

Shows also asked for the public’s patience as response time could be longer depending on road conditions.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Police (MGN)
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

Latest News

MHP offers driving tips for the cold temps
MHP offers driving tips for the cold temps
The building sustained major damage during the incident.
3 dogs, 7 birds perish in Jones Co. structure fire Wednesday
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation