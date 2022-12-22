MHP gives cold weather driving tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt and that means drivers need to be even more careful behind the wheel.

Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs office, said drivers should keep extra supplies in their cars and check all car functions before hitting the road, including the air in your tires.

He says even if there is nothing wrong with the physical tire itself, the cold weather still could affect them.

“Naturally, be extra cautious when you go over a bridge or low-lying areas that may normally have water because when it’s this cold, it will probably be ice,” Shows said. “Also, have some extra shoes, some socks, maybe a change of clothes, in case you do break down and you get cold and wet, you can change.

“Also, stay in the vehicle (and) make sure it’s full of gas when you leave,.”

According to Shows, more troopers will be patrolling during the Christmas weekend looking for stranded motorists.

Shows also asked for the public’s patience as response time could be longer depending on road conditions.

