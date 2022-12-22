Win Stuff
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

The scene has been secured.
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Richland Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting after they responded to a weapon being reported in the U.S. 49 Walmart.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has since revealed that Richland police were responding to a hostage situation at the Walmart.

Allison Clark, spokeswoman for the Richland Police Department, confirmed that the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting shortly before MBI released the new information.

“We can confirm it is an officer-involved shooting at Walmart around 5:45 p.m. Walmart is cleared and secure,” Clark said. “Walmart is closed at this time.”

The subject that held a person hostage is now deceased. MBI says there are no other injuries to report.

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

The store has been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice.

