Local players sign National Letters of Intent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The early National Signing period began on Wednesday and many local players signed their National Letters of Intent.

JQ Gray (Oak Grove RB) – Southern Miss

Matthew Nixon (West Jones WR) – Southern Miss

Malik Ellis (Laurel OL) – Mississippi State

Jaylen Aborom (Oak Grove DB) – Mississippi State

Tabias Hinton (Hattiesburg LB) – Mississippi State

Malachi Breland (Laurel OL) – Memphis

Karon Weary (East Marion DB) – South Alabama

Mason Clinton (Petal DL) – Louisiana

Tavion Smith (Jones College/Oak Grove WR) – Louisiana

Jamison Kelly (Jones College/Columbia DB) – Indiana

Micah Cherry (PRCC/Petal DB) – Toledo

Jeffery Pittman (Hinds/Taylorsville RB) – Mississippi State

Ty Jones (Bay Springs LB) – Mississippi State

Robert Henry (Jones College/Lumberton RB) – UTSA

Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh LB) – Ole Miss

Xavier Evans (Mississippi Gulf Coast/Laurel RB) – Tuskegee University

Johnnie Evans (Oak Grove LB) – Alcorn State

Makel Jones (Hattiesburg LB) – Navy

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.