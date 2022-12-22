Win Stuff
Jones County Jail overcrowded, some say

Jones County looking at an overcrowding situation
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some have complained that Jones County Adult Detention Center is overcrowde3d.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s response: Welcome to the new normal.

For the past year, the jail has exceeded capacity, providing challenges for the detention center’s staff.

The department currently is hiring additional help to deal with the jail’s overpopulation.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said a full jail won’t stop the department from making more arrests.

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
'I didn't think I was gonna make it': Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
6pm Headlines 12/21
