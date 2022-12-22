Jones County Jail overcrowded, some say

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some have complained that Jones County Adult Detention Center is overcrowde3d.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s response: Welcome to the new normal.

For the past year, the jail has exceeded capacity, providing challenges for the detention center’s staff.

The department currently is hiring additional help to deal with the jail’s overpopulation.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said a full jail won’t stop the department from making more arrests.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.