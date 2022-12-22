Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Butler’s bond has been set at $20,000.

HPD said Butler is accused of stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.

The police department also said she is facing a false pretense charge in the investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.