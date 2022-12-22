Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.
Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Butler’s bond has been set at $20,000.

HPD said Butler is accused of stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.

The police department also said she is facing a false pretense charge in the investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Police (MGN)
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

Latest News

In a health alert Wednesday, MSHD said restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw...
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
About 350 food boxes were handed out during an annual Christmas food box distribution at the...
Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual drive-thru Christmas food box giveaway
Midday Headlines 12/21
Midday Headlines 12/21
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe