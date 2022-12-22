Win Stuff
Hattiesburg roundabout receives memorial Christmas tree

Hattiesburg roundabout receives memorial Christmas tree
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has installed a Christmas tree in the roundabout downtown to honor a late city employee.

With only four days till Christmas, they wanted to make sure they got this tree up in honor of a late construction manager.

“We talked to our late construction manager, Skip Matthew, and this is one of his last projects that he helped coordinate, ordering and choosing the tree, before he passed away and it was important to us,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “We received it a little bit later and of course, the weather was awful last week, but it was important for us to go ahead and get this up this year for him.”

Barker said the city intends on putting the tree up again and again in the years to come.

The inaugural installation began Wednesday morning, requiring the roundabout be shut down.

The roundabout reopened to travel Wednesday for travel again.

