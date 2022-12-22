Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant

A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic...
A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Thursday and charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault in connection to a Dec. 13 incident.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for domestic violence/aggravated assault was arrested Thursday afternoon by Hattiesburg Police and members of the U.S,. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Tridarious Strickland, aka Tri, 21, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody in the 100 block of West Fifth Street on an active warrant.

The warrant was issued in connection to an incident that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Hattiesburg.

The warrant said Strickland assaulted his girlfriend, in a physical altercation. She was checked out on scene by medical personnel.

Strickland was transported to the Forrest County Jail, and booked in on the domestic violence/aggravated assault charge, as well as additional warrants from other agencies.

