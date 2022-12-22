Hattiesburg man arrested on domestic violence/aggravated assault warrant

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted for domestic violence/aggravated assault was arrested Thursday afternoon by Hattiesburg Police and members of the U.S,. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Tridarious Strickland, aka Tri, 21, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody in the 100 block of West Fifth Street on an active warrant.

The warrant was issued in connection to an incident that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Avenue in Hattiesburg.

The warrant said Strickland assaulted his girlfriend, in a physical altercation. She was checked out on scene by medical personnel.

Strickland was transported to the Forrest County Jail, and booked in on the domestic violence/aggravated assault charge, as well as additional warrants from other agencies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.