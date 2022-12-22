Hattiesburg Area First Responders host 10th Shop with a Kid for Santa event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas came early for many kids in the Hub City.

More than 100 Hattiesburg children were granted a $50 shopping spree at Wal-Mart for Christmas through the 10th annual ‘Shop with a Kid for Santa,’ hosted by the Hattiesburg Area First Responders.

“We never leave a man behind, but we try not to leave a kid behind either,” said Hattiesburg Area First Responders President Chad Young. “If there’s anything left over and we see an innocent kid or a kid with their parents and they don’t have any gifts, we’ll stop them also and try to give them a gift.

“The joy of just seeing their faces afterwards. It’s amazing.”

Any money left over after the shopping spree will be put towards next year’s event.

