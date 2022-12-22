Win Stuff
HAPA unveils 41st mural

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art unveiled its final mural of the year.

The mural, “Nature’s Way,” is located on the walkways of a bridge near the intersection of McLeod and Forrest streets and leading toward Hawkins Elementary School.

The mural was designed to showcase larger- than- life nature scenes while also beautifying the area.

Artist Gavin Bird said the mural took about 13 days to complete and included features of wildlife and flora native to the Pine Belt and its waterways.

“I did one wall at a time, section by section and then I had it clear coated with a concrete seal in it and used some stencils on the outside portion with the patterns,” said Bird. “And then I had some help one of the days with the base coats with the sidewalk and one of my friends put a significant amount of work and time with helping me in this project.”

The artwork is painted on six bridge panels, each measuring about 92 feet long and 2 1/2 feet tall.

The original work is Bird’s 20th mural completed in Mississippi.

