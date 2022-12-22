Win Stuff
Governor appoints Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge

Judge Brad Touchstone will serve in the 15th Circuit Court District until a special election is held on Nov. 7, 2023.(Source: MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone to the 15th Circuit Court District on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Touchstone will replace Circuit Court Judge Tony Mozingo, who is leaving the office to serve as the new Executive Director for Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, until a special election is held on Nov. 7, 2023. The special election winner will serve the remainder of the four-year term.

Mozingo announced his departure before the Nov. 2022 election, but it was after the ballot was finalized.

The governor said in his announcement that he believed Touchstone’s career shows he will be successful in the new position.

“Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature and have no doubt that he will continue to make a positive contribution in his community in this new role. I look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish and wish him the best of luck.”

Touchstone was elected as a Lamar County court judge in 2019 and formerly served as a state representative for District 101. His career also includes serving as county prosecuting attorney for Lamar County, city attorney for Lumberton, public defender for Lamar County Justice Court, and an extensive civil private practice.

Academically, Touchstone earned a J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law, an MBA from Millsaps College, a BBA from Millsaps College, and an A.A. from Pearl River Community College.

Touchstone’s term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

