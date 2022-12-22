Forrest County partners with Fieldhouse for the Homeless for cold weather

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County has partnered with a local shelter to keep its residents safe this weekend.

Monday, the Board of Supervisors passed an emergency declaration for the upcoming cold weather

Board President David Hogan said the county is working with Fieldhouse for the Homeless to provide a warm place to stay for anyone who needs it.

“They already work with the homeless people,” Hogan said. “They know who they are, they already have a relationship with them, so, it just makes sense for the county to work with the institution that knows it best.”

Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management director, said every agency is different when deciding to open its cold-weather shelters.

“Different agencies have different parameters,” Moore said.”The county usually focuses somewhere around 28 degrees is whenever we start considering opening shelters.

“So, we are going to be well below the 28-degree mark.”

Judy Davis has stayed at the Fieldhouse various times and says it’s truly a blessing.

“It’s saving a lot of lives and the people that run it do a very good job,” Davis said. “We always get food, a place to shower, our clothes washed, and the things that we need.”

For those who need to get to the shelter, law enforcement will be assisting with transportation,” Hogan said.

“Law enforcement will be out and they’ve been a good partner in the past,” Hogan said. “They will be helping with transportation where it’s needed and the Fieldhouse also has some transportation.

“We will be actively looking for people out in the cold and if they need somewhere to stay, we will get them where they need to be to keep them warm.”

The Fieldhouse is at located at 5712 U.S. 49.

For more information on the shelter, you can call (601) 602-1804 and press extension 1.

