EPA puts Hercules site on Superfund National Priorities List

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A once -flourishing business is now on the fast track to be scrubbed from Hattiesburg.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency recently added the Hercules plant to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks.

After gathering test results and a collection of public opinions, the EPA decided to go forward with the Hercules site.

“It (was) a limited site inspection just to see if there is any potential contamination or on-site contamination,” said Deidre Lloyd, EPA remedial project manager. “It was deemed that there is the potential for migration of the contaminants on site.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said he hopes the public stays vocal going forward.

“We want to make sure that the property on Hercules and around the campus is safe,” said Barker. “We want to see it returned to public use, but only when it’s safe. Most importantly, we want the public to have input on what goes there going forward.”

Though the city is ready for the site to be cleaned, they are not ready to give up on the area.

“I think any part of our city that has a rich history deserves an equally exciting future, and that’s what I hope comes from this process,” said Barker. “Regardless if it’s next year. five years from now or 10 years from now, it’s just important for the people to have input on that, and hopefully we’ll see this process move forward.”

The EPA is planning to host a meeting in Hattiesburg in late January about the next steps regarding the site.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.