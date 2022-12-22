Christian Services providing coats, blankets, space heaters for coming frigid weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is stocked up on coats, blankets and electric heaters to help some folks get through the upcoming frigid temperatures.

The organization gathered many of these items through donations from schools in Lumberton, Richton and Oak Grove.

If you need something, you can get it for free by contacting Christian Services at 601-582-5683.

“This is the time of year when it sneaks up on us, because you don’t know what kind of weather we’re going to get or how many layers you need to be dressed in. but, if you don’t have the layers, it’s really hard to do that,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services. “So, we do ask if anybody has extra heaters and coats laying around, we’re absolutely happy to take them, so we can continue to give them to those that need them. We’ve taken requests for several weeks, so we’ve given out a lot already this week.”

Right now, Christian Services also has some gloves, scarves and hats available for those who need them.

