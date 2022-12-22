Win Stuff
Perry Co. burglary suspect arrested in Forrest Co.

Richard Dear, 36, of Purvis.
Richard Dear, 36, of Purvis.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who was wanted in connection to a burglary in Perry County has been arrested in Forrest County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard Dear, of Purvis, was arrested around 10 pm Wednesday night. He is currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Early this week, PCSO posted a video of an alleged burglary that happened on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified Dear as the suspect. He was also wanted for the theft of a truck taken from a church in Hattiesburg.

Dear was reportedly arrested on a warrant for motor vehicle theft - taking away of a motor vehicle.

A hold has also been placed on Dear by PCSO.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

