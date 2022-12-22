3 dogs, 7 birds perish in Jones Co. structure fire Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several pets reportedly died in a structure fire in Jones County on Wednesday.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, M & M, Glade and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 112 Freedom Road near the Myrick community shortly before 1 p.m.

Upon the arrival of the first responding fire personnel, a building near a residential home, which appeared to be a large shed, was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately began a defensive fire attack in order to protect the home.

The building sustained major damage during the incident. The home, which was only a few feet away, sustained cosmetic damage to the rear door due to the heat during the blaze.

Upon further investigation, firefighters learned that the building was a shed converted into a 120 square feet bedroom which housed two adults. Three dogs and seven birds (6 parakeets and one macaw) reportedly perished during the incident.

The Jones County Fire Council said it wants to remind residents not to leave electric heaters unattended. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for every heater.

