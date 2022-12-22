Winter arrives in the Pine Belt Thursday morning

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Well, it’s finally here...our last “warm” morning before the Arctic front brings the coldest weather so far this year. That means today will actually be relatively pleasant, starting the day off with our warmest low in the upper 40s/low 50s and climbing a degree above average this afternoon with a high near 62, but tonight is when things turn around quickly on us. The Arctic front will bring rain as we head into the evening, just scattered showers...but with a nearly zero percent chance of some novelty winter weather...though it’ll be the air that garners all the attention. That’s because of how quickly things are going to change on us. For example, we’ll hit our high of 62 by 3 PM, by 3 AM we’ll have fallen nearly 40 degrees to 24, and I expect we’ll fall as low as 17 by sunrise Friday morning. Even our high Friday afternoon isn’t expected to climb above freezing, leading to nearly a 36 hour period of sustained sub-freezing temperatures.

That’s why the big message of today and the weekend will be “Protecting the Four Ps.” Those “Ps” are of course your Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People, so here’s what you can do to help:

Plants: Bring in or cover any potted plants you want to save. This deep into winter there likely aren’t many plants that would require this left, but even cold-acclimated plants will struggle in this abnormally cold weather.

Pets: Bring them in too if you can! This may be impossible in our relatively rural/agriculturally heavy area if you have “livestock” type animals, so if that’s the case be sure they have extra blankets and/or a safe heat source available, as well as access to a non-frozen water source.

Pipes: This is going to be a big one I believe. We often talk about dripping facets when it gets cold, but “cold” is an understatement with this event. You will ABSOLUTELY NEED TO TAKE ACTION OR RISK BURST PIPES ! Best thing to do is drip indoor faucets at a rate of around 5 drips per minute. That’s enough to keep the water moving without hurting your water bill noticeably. For exterior spigots/faucets, wrap these in rags/towels, cover with a plastic bag/wrap, and secure tightly with tape/string. I’m sure several local retailers sell those pre-made Styrofoam covers, so there’s still time to get one of those as well if you’d like. Please take this suggestion seriously, because it’s already going to be deadly cold out there and you don’t also want to be dealing with burst pipes and the lack of water access that comes along with them.

People: I think of this one as just being neighborly. In an apartment complex/subdivision, it’s not as important of a step. However, if your neighbor belongs to an “at risk” group like the elderly, disabled, lives in a particularly rural area, and/or has small children; take the time to reach out to them. Just make sure they have what they need to get through and at least know to reach out if there is an issue. Local crews have been preparing for days and I don’t foresee any ice/stormy issues, but even a short-power outage could be deadly in the wrong circumstance.

Taking these tips to heart will help us all get through these dangerously cold days ahead.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.