Two murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting

Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with...
Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two victims, a 16-year-old female and an adult male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.

Medical examiners transported the bodies to the state crime lab for autopsies, and the victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, State Line Police Department and Wayne General Hospital provided assistance at the scene.

WPD Police Chief Holt Ross said investigators aren’t releasing any official information about the investigation at this time, but that they do believe the shooting may be gang-related.

Just last month, Waynesboro residents held the 13th annual “Stop the Violence” walk to demand an end to gun violence in the city.

This is the third year in a row that Ross said he has worked on a homicide case during Christmas week.

“It’s a very tough time (of the year),” said Ross. “It’s a terrible sense of loss for other people, the families, when they should be celebrating.”

Ross added that he hopes to have answers for the victims’ families soon.

He encourages anyone with any information related to the shooting to contact the Wayne County Police Department at (601) 735-3192.

“We welcome any information that might help,” said Ross.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local law enforcement with the ongoing investigation.

