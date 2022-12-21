Process for qualifying candidates for 2023 election in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2023 elections will impact how Jones County will operate, with positions available like the sheriff and on the board of supervisors.

Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said there’s a specific process each potential candidate must follow to qualify, including getting enough signatures from local residents by the February first deadline.

“We have to certify those signatures to make sure that they’re qualified voters that are eligible to vote for that particular position,” said Brooks.

However, Brooks says redistricting may play a factor this year. Some residents from Beat 4 changed to Beat 5, making them run for a different area.

“If someone in those areas has been part of that change, we want to make sure that it doesn’t affect their choice of which district they’re going to be running for,” said Brooks.

Although candidates cannot qualify just yet- Brooks said the election races are already heating up.

“We have had two or three individuals that are already working on one particular race in the county, which is going to be the sheriff’s race,” said Brooks. “We’ve had several supervisor positions that have come in already and inquired and got the paperwork.”

Brooks encourages each voter to stay informed on each candidate and who they want to represent them in Jones County.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.