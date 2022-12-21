Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home

A 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on...
A 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation.

According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the...
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
Columbia Police Department safety app with Atlas One
Columbia Police Department reviews new features on safety app
Candidates qualifying for 2023 election
Process for qualifying candidates for 2023 election in Jones Co.
Columbia Police Department gearing up for its Soup Kitchen
Columbia PD gearing up to host soup kitchen Friday