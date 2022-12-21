Petal Children’s Task Force hosts annual drive-thru Christmas food box giveaway

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families in need are getting help with their holiday meals courtesy of the Petal Children’s Task Force.

That organization hosted an annual drive-thru Christmas food box distribution, at its Lighthouse location on South George Street.

Families that had pre-qualified for the giveaway got boxes with ham, sweet potatoes, milk, bread and other items. These families can also receive a regular food box each month from the task force.

About 350 boxes were handed out during the event.

“We’re very fortunate, we have a lot of people that donate to us, monetary donations, where we can purchase food,” said Demaris Lee, executive director of the Petal Children’s Task Force. “Because we’re tax-exempt, we get a little bit more food than when they went to the grocery store and bought it.”

“We do have Extra Table that does help us out,” Lee added. “Christian Services works with us. We’re so fortunate to be in a community where we can network with other non-profit organizations.”

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Petal Fire Department assisted with the food box giveaway.

