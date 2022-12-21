Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Laurel leaders are taking steps to make sure the “City Beautiful” stays that way.

The Laurel City Council met for the last meeting of 2022 Tuesday and voted to improve eight dilapidated homes in the area.

The city will use money from the USDA and the Mississippi Home Corporation.

There will be enough funding to demolish and rebuild two of those homes, and the remaining six homes will be renovated.

“We have a lot of people who need this kind of assistance and actually we were only able to do these few but we have like hundreds of applications,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

Magee says this is just another way the city is trying to help its residents.

