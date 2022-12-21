Hattiesburg’s Christian Services hosts annual Christmas dinner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg service organization invited neighbors in for an annual holiday lunch on Tuesday.

The staff and volunteers at Christian Services held their annual Christmas meal at their headquarters on Second Avenue.

They served plates of ham, mashed potatoes, beans and rolls in their lunchroom.

Drive-thru meals and delivered lunch were also provided as part of the daily “Meals on Wheels” program.

Each plate came with a special Christmas message attached.

“All our Meals on Wheels went out with special messages and special meals today, and ... we will be here the rest of the week too, Wednesday and Thursday for meals, so they can still come and eat Wednesday and Thursday, 12 and 12:30 p.m.,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services.

“They’re doing a good job, a nice job, and I appreciate them,” said Terry Durr, one of the patrons who in the lunchroom. “I appreciate everybody and I wish them a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to them, to them and their families, too,”

West says more than 50 volunteers helped out with Tuesday’s event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.