Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg’s Christian Services hosts annual Christmas dinner

Hattiesburg service organization invited neighbors in for an annual holiday lunch on Tuesday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg service organization invited neighbors in for an annual holiday lunch on Tuesday.

The staff and volunteers at Christian Services held their annual Christmas meal at their headquarters on Second Avenue.

They served plates of ham, mashed potatoes, beans and rolls in their lunchroom.

Drive-thru meals and delivered lunch were also provided as part of the daily “Meals on Wheels” program.

Each plate came with a special Christmas message attached.

“All our Meals on Wheels went out with special messages and special meals today, and ... we will be here the rest of the week too, Wednesday and Thursday for meals, so they can still come and eat Wednesday and Thursday, 12 and 12:30 p.m.,” said Maggie West, executive director of Christian Services.

“They’re doing a good job, a nice job, and I appreciate them,” said Terry Durr, one of the patrons who in the lunchroom. “I appreciate everybody and I wish them a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to them, to them and their families, too,”

West says more than 50 volunteers helped out with Tuesday’s event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

About two dozen children received bicycles and other toys during the annual "Pack a Patrol Car"...
Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the...
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
Laurel City Council recievies money for sports complex