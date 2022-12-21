Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive

The gifts were delivered by Covington County sheriff’s Department deputies as part of the annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.

Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing.

The gifts were delivered by Covington County sheriff’s Department deputies as part of the annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

“We’ve got shoes for some, jackets, shirts, socks and then we have Christmas presents and then through donations, we have bicycles for every kid,” said Darrell Perkins, Covington County sheriff.

“We really, really appreciated the Sheriff’s Department of Covington County,”said Lidina Rankin, assistant principal of Mount Olive Elementary School. “We give a big shout out to y’all, thank y’all for coming every year, y’all make these kids’ day.”

This was the third year for the toy drive.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Volunteers serve lunch Tuesday during the annual Christmas dinner at Christian Services.
Hattiesburg’s Christian Services hosts annual Christmas dinner
The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the...
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
Keeping the ‘City Beautiful:’ City council votes to restore 8 dilapidated homes
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
Laurel City Council recievies money for sports complex