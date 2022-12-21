Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.

Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing.

The gifts were delivered by Covington County sheriff’s Department deputies as part of the annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

“We’ve got shoes for some, jackets, shirts, socks and then we have Christmas presents and then through donations, we have bicycles for every kid,” said Darrell Perkins, Covington County sheriff.

“We really, really appreciated the Sheriff’s Department of Covington County,”said Lidina Rankin, assistant principal of Mount Olive Elementary School. “We give a big shout out to y’all, thank y’all for coming every year, y’all make these kids’ day.”

This was the third year for the toy drive.

