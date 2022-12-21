Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Columbia Police Department reviews new features on safety app

Chief Kelly said during this time of year with Experience Columbia, a safety app on your smartphone is a good idea.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s been about a month since the Columbia Police Department launched its safety network app with Atlas One, and Chief Michael Kelly says it’s received positive feedback from the community.

Kelly said, especially during this time of year with Experience Columbia, a safety app on your smartphone is a good idea, and now the department is looking to add new features.

“One of the new features that we will be introducing in the coming days is, say, for instance, there is an accident somewhere in the city, instead of one of our officers or social media managers having to go to their phone and post it on social media to avoid this area or there may be traffic delays in this area, the app will integrate with our system and it will automatically send out those updates,” said Kelly.

“We are working to put some investigative features on there so it can take crime tips and you can talk one-on-one with our investigators on different crimes that may occur, property crimes and that sort.”

Another new addition to the app will be the ability for CPD to geo-fence an area as small as a building, which means only people with the app in that specific area will receive the emergency alert.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

A 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on...
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the...
City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields
Candidates qualifying for 2023 election
Process for qualifying candidates for 2023 election in Jones Co.
Columbia Police Department gearing up for its Soup Kitchen
Columbia PD gearing up to host soup kitchen Friday