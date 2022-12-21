Columbia Police Department reviews new features on safety app

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s been about a month since the Columbia Police Department launched its safety network app with Atlas One, and Chief Michael Kelly says it’s received positive feedback from the community.

Kelly said, especially during this time of year with Experience Columbia, a safety app on your smartphone is a good idea, and now the department is looking to add new features.

“One of the new features that we will be introducing in the coming days is, say, for instance, there is an accident somewhere in the city, instead of one of our officers or social media managers having to go to their phone and post it on social media to avoid this area or there may be traffic delays in this area, the app will integrate with our system and it will automatically send out those updates,” said Kelly.

“We are working to put some investigative features on there so it can take crime tips and you can talk one-on-one with our investigators on different crimes that may occur, property crimes and that sort.”

Another new addition to the app will be the ability for CPD to geo-fence an area as small as a building, which means only people with the app in that specific area will receive the emergency alert.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.