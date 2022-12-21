Columbia PD gearing up to host soup kitchen Friday

Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Columbia Police Department issued a minor alert: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside...”

So, the Columbia Police Department is hosting a soup kitchen on Friday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Danielle Barber, the executive assistant for the police department, said food and blankets will be available for anyone who needs a hot meal or to simply get out of the cold.

“I think we are going to have blankets that we are able to hand out to people that are in need blankets, and we are also going to have a little small food pantry available as well,” said Barber.

Barber also mentions no identification is necessary to receive these items.

“And this is just how we like to serve our community and make sure our residents are taken care of, especially those that have less than what others may have,” said Barber. “We love to take care of everybody but you know this is a hard time for a lot of people.”

For anyone who wants to donate blankets or Styrofoam soup containers, Barber says you can drop them off at the Colombia Police Department located at 205 Second Street.

