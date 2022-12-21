Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields

The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex.

The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer of soil over the turf surface.

“... They are very supportive of the program, and they give back to the program because they realize how expensive it is to keep the fields and everything in operating shape,” said Magee.

Magee says he’s excited about this donation and the continued interest in soccer in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

A 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on...
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
Columbia Police Department safety app with Atlas One
Columbia Police Department reviews new features on safety app
Candidates qualifying for 2023 election
Process for qualifying candidates for 2023 election in Jones Co.
Columbia Police Department gearing up for its Soup Kitchen
Columbia PD gearing up to host soup kitchen Friday