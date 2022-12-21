City of Laurel receives $12K for soccer fields

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex.

The donation is from the Laurel-Jones County Soccer Association and will go directly to the soccer fields.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says this will improve the thin layer of soil over the turf surface.

“... They are very supportive of the program, and they give back to the program because they realize how expensive it is to keep the fields and everything in operating shape,” said Magee.

Magee says he’s excited about this donation and the continued interest in soccer in Laurel.

