City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say(City of Canton)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex.

The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of the complex.

The vehicle has a City of Canton logo on the driver’s side door.

If you have information, you are urged to call the Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121.

