12/21 Ryan’s “Warmer” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Sorry for the late post, everyone! Apparently, I wrote it and clipped the forecast from our Sunrise show, but never published it...helping exactly no one. Many apologies once again. I won’t take up too much of your time with today’s forecast though. Expect it to look and feel similar to yesterday, with a notable change in temperature in a warmer direction. Notice I said it would be “notable,” not “noticeable” and “warmer,” not “warm” for the same reason. If I didn’t tell you it warmed from the upper 40s into the low 50s, you probably wouldn’t have noticed...especially since the rain stopped as well, making it “feel” considerably warmer and less damp. Tomorrow’s warming may be more noticeable as we climb into the mid 60s for tomorrow’s high, but it’s after that things take a turn for the worse...much, much colder.

That’s due to Thursday night’s Arctic front. There’s still a slim chance of seeing some winter weather early Friday morning, but I’ll focus on that for tomorrow if it looks like it’ll be significant from an ice/snow perspective. In the meantime the real, immediate issue will be the brutally cold conditions. Temperatures will drop from the low-to-mid 50s, to the upper teens in just a matter of hours, with wind chills falling into the single digits. Once we fall below freezing, we won’t climb back above freezing until Saturday afternoon, meaning we’ll see hard freeze conditions in place for over ~36 hours. This is “pipe bursting” territory, so you’ll need to take steps to protect your “Ps:” Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People. Plants need to be covered or brought in, same as pets in a way. If you can bring your furry/hairy friends in, please do, but if not be sure to do everything in your power to give them plenty of bedding/blankets and provide a safe heat source. Exterior pipes need to be wrapped in towels or blankets, and interior faucets should be dripped at a rate of at least 5 drips per minute. As far as “people” go, just be neighborly, especially if those neighbors are elderly and in a particularly rural area. See if they need anything, and know to reach out if there is an issue. We still have time to monitor this approaching situation, so be sure to tune in tomorrow for any updates.

