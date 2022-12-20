Things to consider before adopting a pet for Christmas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Who wouldn’t love to see a new puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning?

However, with this furry present, comes long-term responsibilities.

Beth Spargo, a volunteer at New Hope Animal Rescue Center, said before you decide to put a bow on a puppy or kitten, owners need to realize the care it takes after the holiday.

“It’s not just a one-year, two-year thing and then ‘OK we’re done’ with this and that’s it,” said Spargo. “You really have to think of it as long term, I mean, it’s like a child.”

Although the rescue center’s top goal is to find a forever home for all animals, Spargo says some families have had to give back their adoptions.

“We’ve had instances where people have brought the animal back,” said Spargo. “Most of the instances we’ve had is that it doesn’t get along with another animal in the house whether it just happened or it’s ongoing and gets worse and worse and we had some situations where they realize ‘oh no, I can’t do this, this is too much.’”

Dr. Paul Calhoun, from the Animal Medical Center, said it’s important to do research on which pet would be most suitable for your lifestyle.

“Number one is the size of the pet, if you’re thinking about getting a great Dane, that’s going to grow up, and you’re in a small apartment, it may not be the best time or place for one of those large dogs,” said Calhoun. “Once you get your pet, then it’s good to get good information from your veterinarian about what food to feed, when the vaccinations are supposed to be given and when heartworm prevention is supposed to be started.”

Calhoun also said that there could be anxiety with bringing a new pet into your home, so you should be fully prepared before welcoming a new member.

“They are a member of your family, I mean, you are going to live with them, they are going to sleep in your bed. Calhoun said. “So, those are big considerations to consider when you are thinking about adopting or buying or bringing a new pet in.”

