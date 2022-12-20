Win Stuff
Sumrall Police hosts 4th annual ‘Cookie with a Cop’

'Cookie with a Cop' was moved to the library this year.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain would not stop a Christmas celebration in Sumrall.

The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library.

“For the kids to see the cops and want pictures with the cops instead of Santa or the Grinch, it’s awesome,” said Sumrall Police Chief Elsie Cowart.

In addition to cookies and hot chocolate, Santa and the Grinch made special appearances at the library.

After the event, SPD had its own Christmas party.

