Rain continue overnight. Dangerously Cold forecasted for Christmas

This evening will be rainy and cold with temperatures holding steady in the low 40s. Overnight lows will be in the near 40°.

Tomorrow morning will start off wet, but we’ll end the day dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be warm with highs in the mid 60s. Rain will move in during the evening hours as the Cold, Arctic Front moves into the area. Temperatures will freefall after midnight, falling from the 60s to the 10s by Friday Morning.

Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day will be DANGEROUS COLD. We’ll start off your Friday with temperatures in the 10s and Wind Chills in the 0′s. Gusty wind will be likely all day long between 20-35 mph. Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Christmas Eve will be Bitterly Cold with sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. Temperatures will be in the 10s when Santa goes through the Pine Belt.

Christmas Day will be cold and sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

