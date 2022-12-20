Petal Fire Department gives winter heating tips

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt this weekend, and staying warm is everyone’s priority. However, some things could cost you and your loved ones your home.

Heating-related fires are more common than you may think. Petal Fire Department Assistant Chief Marion Sims says that space heaters are the number one cause of winter house fires.

“Using space heaters, we try to tell everybody to keep at least 3 feet around the space heater on a flat floor,” said Sims. “A lot of people try to plug in extra space heaters into the same outlet, only use one outlet.”

One of the most common ways that space heaters cause fires is by tipping over. Other ways include overheating or being placed too close to flammable items like curtains. You also shouldn’t run your space heater for extended periods of time, and never plug heating appliances into an extension cord.

Sims does not recommend using stoves to heat your home. The thermostat inside of the oven can burn out and cause arching--which could turn into a fire.

Investing in a fire extinguisher could save your family’s lives. An ABC extinguisher is recommended and can put out any type of fire.

