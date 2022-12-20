Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road.

After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the person on the video as 35-year-old Richard D. Dear. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection to this burglary and the vehicle theft of a truck taken from a church in Hattiesburg.

If anyone has information on Dear’s whereabouts, please get in touch with PCSO at 601-964-8461.

If you want to remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867). Also, you can use this website or this app to report to Crimestoppers.

You can also use the contact button on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, which will send you to the Crimestoppers report form.

Remember, officials want your information, not your name. You could also receive a reward of up to $1,000.

