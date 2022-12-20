Win Stuff
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe

Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Hattiesburg man has been safely located, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The HPD reported on Tuesday morning that 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, had been located and is safe.

Hayes was first reported missing on Monday, December 19, after his girlfriend reported he hadn’t been seen since December 5 or heard from since December 11.

His girlfriend believed Hayes might have been driving his blue Ford F-150, even though he had previously loaned it to a friend.

