MHP gearing up for 2022 ‘Home for the Holidays’ enforcement campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to make sure travelers are safely going to and from their holiday destinations, as they set up this year’s holiday travel enforcement campaign.

During MHP’s 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign, troopers will focus on speeding, distracted and impaired driving laws while using safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and get impaired drivers off the road.

The Christmas period will begin on Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m. and will conclude Monday, Dec. 26, at midnight, and the New Year’s period will start on Friday, Dec. 30, at 6 a.m. and end on Monday, Jan. 2, at midnight.

“The holiday season is a special time of year in which we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said MHP Col. Randy Ginn. “In addition to time with their loved ones, our troopers will be working to make sure Mississippi motorists arrive home safely for the holidays and enjoy a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The 2021 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period saw MHP investigate 174 crashes with one fatality, made 146 DUI arrests and issued 589 citations for occupant restraint violations on state and federal highway systems.

In the 2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, 178 crashes with two fatalities were investigated, 279 DUI arrests were made and 1,421 citations were given for occupant restraint violations.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to keeping our citizens and roadways safe, especially during the holidays,” said Mississippi Department of Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Thank you to our men and women who are working during this time. Stay safe, buckle up, put your phone down and have a happy holiday season!”

