Max Fullen of Petal passes away

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Max Fullen after he passed away over the weekend.

Max was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, and WDAM covered his journey last year once he returned home from the hospital.

Mayor Tony Ducker says Max was truly an inspiration to the entire city and everyone who had the chance to meet him.

“Prayers for the family,” said Ducker. “This community has a history of wrapping our arms around folks in situations like this. It’s awesome that the Lord allows folks to come into our lives that we get to see like that, it’s very inspirational. Life can seem so fleeting but prayers to that family,”

Max’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page and have raised about half of their goal.

